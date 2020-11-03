The Reno Parks and Trail Committee will debrief its Halloween celebration at a 6 p.m. meeting today, to be hosted virtually. The dial-in code and meeting ID will be posted on renotexas.us five minutes before the meeting.
The committee will discuss upcoming 2020 events, including the Christmas in the Park celebration, scheduled for Dec. 12, as well as review a priority list for the Reno Kiwanis Park and Reno Rail Trail.
