The Reno Parks and Trail Committee will debrief its Halloween celebration at a 6 p.m. meeting today, to be hosted virtually. The dial-in code and meeting ID will be posted on renotexas.us five minutes before the meeting.

The committee will discuss upcoming 2020 events, including the Christmas in the Park celebration, scheduled for Dec. 12, as well as review a priority list for the Reno Kiwanis Park and Reno Rail Trail.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

