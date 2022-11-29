Joyce Marie Henry Chrestiansen, age 88, of Paris, Texas, died on Nov. 27, 2022 at PRMC in Paris, Texas.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1934 in Arnolds Park, Iowa, to parents, Woodford Albert Henry and Elizabeth Mary Shoemaker Henry. She was the youngest of eight children. She attended and graduated from Royal Iowa Schools. On March 28, 1956, she married Melvin A. Chrestiansen in Jackson, Minnesota. They had three children; Gary, Debbie Jo and Ricky. They made their home in Milford, Iowa, then Temple, Texas, and in 2007, they moved to Paris, Texas, to be closer to Debbie Jo who helped with their care until their deaths.
She was a Christian and loved her friends and family. Joyce was a good wife, an excellent mother and a friend to all she encountered. She had a heart of gold. She enjoyed country music, flower gardening, movies, Bingo, the Texas Rangers and the occasional trip to the casino or to Branson, Missouri with her daughter, Debbie Jo.
Joyce was excellent at handicraft and won 1st place ribbons at the local exhibits in; sewing, cross stitch, embroidery, latch hook and crewel fabric painting. She also made beautiful wreaths.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, son, Gary and her husband, Melvin.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Jo and husband, Benzy Hostetler of Tigertown; son, Ricky Chrestiansen, of Plano, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Burns and the Nursing staff of Stillhouse and Paris Healthcare Nursing Homes for their care of her. They became like family for the past few years of her life.
A visitation will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online condolences maybe made at Fry-Gibbs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.