Joyce Marie Henry Chrestiansen

Joyce Marie Henry Chrestiansen

Joyce Marie Henry Chrestiansen, age 88, of Paris, Texas, died on Nov. 27, 2022 at PRMC in Paris, Texas.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1934 in Arnolds Park, Iowa, to parents, Woodford Albert Henry and Elizabeth Mary Shoemaker Henry. She was the youngest of eight children. She attended and graduated from Royal Iowa Schools. On March 28, 1956, she married Melvin A. Chrestiansen in Jackson, Minnesota. They had three children; Gary, Debbie Jo and Ricky. They made their home in Milford, Iowa, then Temple, Texas, and in 2007, they moved to Paris, Texas, to be closer to Debbie Jo who helped with their care until their deaths.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.