Paris police responded to a vehicle theft in the 2900 block of Church Street at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported they had pulled into the convenience store and had left the vehicle running and unlocked while they went inside. When they returned to the parking lot, their vehicle was missing. The vehicle was located and recovered at the corner of 7th and West Washington streets at 8:10 a.m.. No one was inside the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Tools stolen from shed in burglary
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 4000 block of Brandyn Place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The owner reported they now live in another state and come to Paris once a year to work on rental property. They reported that someone had stolen numerous tools from a shed in the backyard of the residence. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 148 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday and Wednesday.
