Former members of the Paris Jaycees, Paris Jaycee Women and Texas Jaycees will gather for a reunion Aug. 21 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
“This group, one active in communities like Paris and cities large and small, provided leadership training skills for young men and women for decades,” event organizer Dereld Bulls said.
Bulls and former Richardson Jaycee Allan Miller are teamed to contact Jaycees from El Paso to Abilene, Houston, Midland, Dallas and Fort Worth and everywhere in between to put the wheels in motion for this once in a lifetime gathering.
Once an organization focused first on young men ages 21 to 35 and later young men and women, ages 18 to 40, the Jaycees in Paris and throughout the country existed in large numbers.
“In fact, when the late Steve Glover, a former member of the Paris Jaycees, was president of the Texas Jaycees in 1984-1985, the numbers locally soared to more than 200 members and across Texas the interest ballooned to more than 15,000 members,” Bulls said.
“We built some amazing friendships through our Jaycee friends, and we all at ‘that’ age long to reunite while we can,” he added. “We have lost so many wonderful men and women who had such an impact on our lives we felt like it was past time for us to come together and share memories, maybe a few tears, and reacquaint ourselves with those who made the special bond of Jaycees real in our lives.”
Plans include a catered meal and a loose structure as former Jaycees are invited to bring scrapbooks, photos, the traditional Jaycee vest, and other memorabilia to share
and celebrate. The cost for the meal will be $15 and reservations need to be made by
Aug. 13. The event is expected to kick-off at noon Aug. 21.
Like many service organization over the years, participation and active involvement in
Jaycees have waned or been rechanneled in other directions. Founded in Texas in 1928,
the Texas Junior Chamber (JC’s) listed 19 chapters in Texas with a total membership estimated at 3,000 and over 32,000 nationwide.
For information, contact Miller at 918-766-4207 or Bulls at 903-739-3428. Reservations may be mailed along with $15 per person for the catered meal to: Texas Jaycee Reunion 2021, 711 Pine Valley Drive, Paris, TX 75462.
