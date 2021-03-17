Travis Hugh Babb, 64, of Paris, went to meet his Savior and join his father, Wendell, his grandparents, Travis and Lillie Byers and Hughlet and Johnnie Kate Babb and his nephew, Corey Townsend, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Family and friends may pay their respects at Bright-Holland Funeral Home through Friday, March 19.
The family has scheduled memorial services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, at the Fellowship Hall of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with Dr. Tim Reger officiating. A meal will follow the service, followed by a time of fellowship, visitation and music.
Travis, the son of Wendell Babb and Wanda Byers Babb, was born on April 12, 1956, in Paris. He graduated from Paris High School in 1974 and attended Paris Junior College. He worked a number of years as a carpenter and painter. He was a craftsman in leather working.
Music was a large part of his life. Travis played lead guitar in numerous local bands and in 1999, he formed the Wendy Cold & Rain Family Band. He owned and operated Castle Maire Recording Studio in downtown Paris where he shared many fun times with family and friends. When it came to guitar lessons and teaching others, Travis had the patience of Job.
Travis played his music from an old soul. He enjoyed reliving old memories from the good ole days, especially his First Ward years. He was well known for performing benefit concerts for helping others. Travis enjoyed smoking meats, and BBQ. He was co-owner of The Smokehouse in Reno in the mid 80’s. He was known for using his talents in both music and cooking to give back to others.
Travis loved trains and had an extensive HO Scale train collection. He had an expansive collection of replicas of many Paris buildings and was a local historian. It was said that Travis was a local legend, walking encyclopedia and phenomenal guitarist.
Survivors include his mother, Wanda Babb; two sisters, Jill Hart and husband, David and Wendy McNeal and husband, Marc; nieces and nephews, Brittney Hart, Hayden Townsend, Brinlee Whitley, Lexi Jo Whitley, Blake McNeal and wife, Jazlyn, Jacob McNeal and Alayna McNeal; along with a plethora of friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
If desired, memorials may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P. O. Box 97339, Washington, DC 20077-7472.
