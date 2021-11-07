Sonja Fay McKnight, 81, of Powderly, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Long Cemetery with David Ballard officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jay McKnight and Cord Sullivan, great-grandson, Memphis Spangler and nephews, Lance Exum, Bo Exum and Marty Exum serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Mrs. McKnight was born on Feb. 11, 1940 in Lamar County, a daughter of Lois and Helen Douglas Exum. She was a 1958 graduate of Powderly High School and was a member of the Powderly Church of Christ. She worked at Superior Switchboard, Vasserette and North Lamar, Parker, Higgins and Stone cafeterias. While working at the schools she was very active working at the family dairy barn. After the dairy closed instead of retiring she decided to buy Tot Town Learning Center and this is where most all children in the Powderly area knew her as Mamie and not just her grandchildren.
She was first of all a Mom to her children and grandchildren. She loved all things shiny, flashy and anything red, white and blue.
On September 24, 1965 in Hugo, Oklahoma she married Darrel Ray “Butch” McKnight. He preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Kim Exum.
She is survived by children, Bob McKnight and wife, Darla, Doil Tingen and husband, Von and Brad McKnight and wife, Traci; grandchildren, Jessica Thrasher (Andrew), Jerrica Fernandez (Jonathan), Jay McKnight ( Lauren), Cord Sullivan (Emily), Shelbi Sanders (Hunter), Kodi McKnight (Dylan Stephens) and Tori Sullivan (Josh Ryals); step-grandchildren, Tiffany Tingen, Wes Tingen (Brittany), Chad Tingen, Charles Clough (Renee) and Rily Clough (Laura); 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Exum (Sharon), Jimmy Exum (Joyce), Tommy Exum (Jo); sister, Judy Brannon (Ron); and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, aunts and uncles.
