Margaret Jane Hoover Wadley, 93, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery with Ronnie J. Bush, Lynn Bush, Chuck Bush, Brandon Currin, Travis Wadley, Chase McClain and Colby Wadley serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Joshua Wadley. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
She was born on March 16, 1928 in Lamar County, a daughter of Herman L. and Virgie E. Dudley Hoover.
Mrs. Wadley was a beautician for 35 years and was a member of Graham St. Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond Hoover, Charles D. Hoover and Lawrence Hoover; and a sister, Juanita Russell.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Gail Currin, Jimmy Ray Wadley and Herman Lynn Wadley; grandchildren, Ronnie Bush, Lynn Bush, Chuck Bush, Brandon Currin, Jason Wadley, Jennifer Bartley, Jessica Wadley, Alysha Haskins, Tiffany Kemp, Colby Wadley, Travis Wadley and Joshua Wadley; 25 great-grandchildren,; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Glenna Faye Harper and Hellen Irene Hively.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
