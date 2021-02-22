Robert Lewis Skidmore, 84, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Southside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Robert, the son of Robert Skidmore and Susie Holt Skidmore, was born on Nov. 8, 1936, in Paris.
He was a deacon at Southside Baptist Church and treasurer for 20 years. Robert spent his life working at Uarco. He also loved woodworking. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country.
His parents, Robert and Sue Skidmore; and his in-laws, Jack and Martha Cope, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Cope Skidmore; two sons, Rusty Skidmore and wife, Carla and Rodney Skidmore and wife, Lisa; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Sleeper and husband, Caleb, Elisha Skidmore and boyfriend, Cade Armstrong and Jacob Skidmore; one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Sleeper; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jackie and Johnny Clark and Carol and Sam Weller; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Todd Kourakos, Barry Cope, Larry Cope, Cade Armstrong, Caleb Sleeper, Rick Ruthart, Benny Fields and Bruce Conder. Honorary bearers will be members of the Men I Sunday School Class and Deacons of Southside Baptist Church.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
