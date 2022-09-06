Police investigate fraud
Paris police met with a person at 7:27 a.m. inside the Paris Police Department Friday who reported receiving an email from a business thanking him for a recent order.
The person told police that he had not placed an order through the company, and later found out from the company that there had been two additional orders charged to his credit card.
The orders were canceled before the items were picked up or delivered.
The incident is under investigation.
Paris woman arrested for violating probation
A 33-year-old Paris woman is being held at Lamar County Jail without bond for probation violation warrants stemming from possession of a controlled substance convictions
She was arrested in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street.
Paris man arrested for Delta County felony warrant
A 24-year-old Paris man is being held at Paris City Jail for Delta County warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention of vehicle.
Paris police responded to a harassment at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Jackson Court, where they found the man to have a warrant for his arrest.
As of press time, the man is confined to Paris City Jail, awaiting arraignment and transfer to Lamar County Jail.
Paris man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
A 39-year-old Paris man was held at Lamar County Jail under bonds totaling $53,500 for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interference with an emergency call.
Paris police responded to a disturbance at 4:36 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Southeast 15th Street, where they found a 20-year-old woman who reported getting into an argument with the man.
The woman reported that the man had pointed a pistol and threatened her before taking her phone away as she called for help.
Paris man arrested for possession of a controlled substance
A 53-year-old Paris man is being held at Paris City Jail for a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram.
The man also had five municipal court warrants and was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Monday at his residence.
As of press time, the man is awaiting arraignment and transfer to Lamar County Jail.
Habitual offender arrested for felony warrant
A 74-year-old Paris man is being held at Lamar County Jail under a bond totaling $50,000 for a warrant charging him as a repeat offender for accident involving injury.
Paris police stopped the man in his vehicle at 9:47 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Price Street for failing to display a turn signal.
Paris police investigate auto theft
Paris police responded to a vehicle theft at 11:06 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Cherry Street.
A man reported that someone stole a tan 2000 Toyota Camry that his mother had left him from his residence.
Police spoke to a neighbor, who reported seeing a man in a gray pick-up with a trailer load the vehicle and drive away.
The neighbor reported that the man said he had just bought the vehicle.
The theft is under investigation.
Paris man arrested for probation revocation
A 34-year-old Paris man is being held at Lamar County Jail for a warrant revoking his probation for evading arrest or detention of vehicle conviction.
During the arrest, the man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills that he did not have a prescription for.
The man was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Clement Road and charged with two additional counts of possession of a controlled substance.
CALLS FOR SERVICE: Paris police responded to 315 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the holiday weekend ending at midnight Monday.
