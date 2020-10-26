Gary Don Erwin, 84, of Pecan Gap, Texas passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Pecan Gap, Texas, with the Rev. Reuben Trussell and Cary Kinnaird officiating. Interment will follow in Ladonia Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel in Cooper, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Ed Pickard, Henry Erwin, Louie Williams, Randy Conley, David Tyler, Kenny Grant, Weldon Erwin and Joe Erwin.
Gary Don was born in Ladonia, Texas on Oct. 18, 1936, to Albert and Lois Womack Erwin. They have preceded him in death as well as his wife, Betty; son, Gary Neal Erwin; and great-granddaughter, Emily McReynolds.
Gary Don and Betty were married on Sept. 10, 1955 in the Forest Hill Community. He was a truck driver, President of the Ladonia Cemetery Association and Deacon at First Baptist Church of Pecan Gap.
Survivors include his two daughters, Felecia Erwin, of Pecan Gap, Texas and Rebecca McReynolds, of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Michael Lloyd McReynolds II and fiancé, Sara Higginbotham, of Spring, Texas, Victoria Downs and husband, Kyle, of Avinger, Texas, Kaleb McReynolds and wife, Brenda, of Cameron, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Gauge, Taygen and Haylee Downs and Claire, Liam and Olivia McReynolds; sister, Lois Grant, of Farmersville, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.