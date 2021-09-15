Marlow Steven Williams, 75 years old, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at his home in Honey Grove, Texas.
He was born on June 18, 1946 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Marlow and Doris Williams. He graduated high school in Honey Grove in 1964.
After graduation he was drafted into the United States Army. After leaving the army he moved back home to help out on the family farm. He spent several years volunteering for the Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department. He spent some time working in the mobile home industry before moving on to Kimberly Clark in Paris, Texas. He worked for KC for 24 years until he retired. He was a member of the American Legend and Sons of VFW.
Steve was preceded in death by both of his parents.
He is survived by a large loving family.
He married the love of his life, Judy, on March 22, 1991 in Paris, Texas.
Steve has five children that he loved dearly, Greg Cravens and wife, Stacy, Dena Barnes and husband, Quentin, Stephen Williams and wife, Lisa, Misty Cravens and Michael Williams and wife, Stacy. He was delighted to spend time with his grandchildren, Dakota Barnes and wife, Tacy, Randell Cravens and wife, Bailey, Rylee Barnes-Brown and husband, Chad, Brianna Teaff and husband, Rowdy, Abigail Avelar, Lori Avelar, Jacob Avelar, Tyler Cravens, Curyssa Williams, Kelsey Williams, Emily Williams, Lucas Williams, Mariah Moore and JaiShawn Moore. His most amazing blessings were his four great-grandchildren, Nick Brown, Dixie Barnes, Parker Brown and Jaxon Barnes. He has two sisters, Paulette Andrew and husband, Sidney and Peggy Wheeler and husband, Bill. He also has many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church in Honey Grove, Texas. The family will be in the chapel to receive guests from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to follow beginning at 1 p.m.
The family requests flowers be delivered to his home at 1402 North 10th in Honey Grove.
Digital currencies, or cryptocurrencies, let people buy goods and services or trade for profit using an online ledger with strong cryptography to secure online transactions, according to NerdWallet. More than 10,000 different cryptocurrencies are traded publicly, according to CoinMarketCap.com, and the total value of all cryptocurrencies on Aug. 18 was more than $1.9 trillion. Do you believe cryptocurrencies are a good investment?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.