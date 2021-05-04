Students at Aikin Elementary celebrated National Poetry Month with an outdoor Poetry Parade. Librarian Melanie Loughmiller placed poetry posters around the fence on the west playground.
Teachers took their students outside and enjoyed a parade of poetry. Mrs. McDowell’s first grade class especially loved “Oodles of Noodles.” Third grade students from Mrs. Nixon and Moore’s classes were able to get out and enjoy the poems too.
