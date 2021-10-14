Charles Frederick Marshall

Charles Frederick “Rickey” Marshall, 72, of Powderly, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 at Christian Fellowship Church, 3410 N. Main St., Paris, TX, with the Rev. Cory Jones and the Rev. Chris Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Rickey, the son of Winfred and Vivian Cooley Marshall, was born on Nov. 25, 1948, in Paris.
He worked at Campbell Soup Company for nine years before beginning a career at B & W, as a welder and inspector, which spanned 16 years. He and Peggy then moved to New Mexico, where he worked for the Los Alamos National Laboratory for nine years in security followed by four years working as an inspector inside the laboratory.
He had a love for his Savior and God’s word and used every opportunity to witness to others or invite them to church, even if it was in an ambulance while he was being transferred to the hospital. Rickey was very involved in ministries, being a Sunday school teacher, visiting and teaching Bible study. Seventeen years of his work was spent at the United Pentecostal Church, and he was now attending Christian Fellowship Church.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Maxey Gun Club.
Rickey loved his “girls” and his grandchildren. He was quite a prankster and enjoyed having fun. His hobbies included making leather gun holsters and making knives.
His parents; a sister, Nancy Bridgers; and two brothers, Billy Marshall and Johnny Marshall, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Harper Marshall, whom he married on June 23, 1967, building 54 years of family and memories; three daughters, Christy Love; of Powderly, Laurie LaForge and husband, Duane, of Powderly and Lanette Spencer and husband, John, of Paris; grandchildren, Ashley Conklin and husband, Chris, of Paris, Ryan Armstrong and wife, Taylor, of Blossom, Derek Armstrong, of Paris, Jaydon Dudley, of New Mexico, Sadie Spencer, of Tyler, Kynlee Spencer, of Paris, Sean Spencer, of Paris and Kendall Spencer, of Paris; great-grandchildren, Cydnie Malone, Criss Malone, Cameron Conklin, Case Conklin, Bexley Armstrong, Gillie Armstrong, Demi Armstrong, Emma Talley Armstrong and Avery Armstrong; and two brothers, Jerry Marshall and wife, Diana, of Faught and Kenneth Marshall and wife, Marilyn, of Hopewell; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
