Jimmy Dell Seat, 64, of Powderly, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at New Life Worship Center, 919 S. Collegiate Drive, Paris, Texas, with the Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Jimmy, the son of Virgil D. Seat and Alva Lanell Davidson Seat, was born Oct. 31, 1956, in Lubbock.
He attended Prairiland High School and served in the United States Army. His career with the City of Paris spanned 20 years before his retirement.
Jimmy enjoyed flea markets; raising, selling and trading any type fowl, rabbits, or small animal. He was a collector of “things.” He found pride and joy in taking his grandchildren and great-grandchildren fishing. He was a member of the Pigeon Club, the Bantam Club and was proficient at showing chickens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jaycin Follmar; a sister, Brenda Seat Munoz; and a brother, James Dewayne Seat.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Follmar Seat; children, Kristi Seat and husband, Jason Crostley, Jimmy Seat Jr. and Shane Seat; grandchildren, Jaycin and wife, Candice, Jake, Mikala and husband, Milo, Jimmy III and wife, Leslie, Jesse, Jaymie, Kassi and husband, Hector, Ethan and wife, Makayla, Vicki and James; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Isaac, Knight, Royal, Lilly, Kyson, Josie and Esmerelda; three brothers, Billy Don Seat and wife, Patricia, Roy Seat and Ronnie Seat and wife, Shelly; along with numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
