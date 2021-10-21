Eva Joe Welch, age 90, left this world on Oct. 16, 2021, surrounded by family.
Eva Joe was born on March 22, 1931 in Obion County, Tennessee, to Liza Pauline and Carl Wesley Gunn Sr.
She lived a long and full life. Eva Joe loved telling stories about growing up in Cat Corner, Tennessee. She often told of walking to school and taking her socks off, hiding them under a bridge to only put them back on before walking home. And this is how she lived her life, on her terms. Eva Joe held many jobs throughout her life, from working in a chocolate factory in Chicago, Illinois, meat packing plant and waitressing in Paris, Texas and she retired from private patient sitting. But her favorite job was being a great-great-grandmother.
Eva Joe was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline McDaniel; father, Carl Gunn Sr.; husband, M.T. Welch; brother, Carl “Junior” Gunn Jr.; daughter, Myra Seals; and a granddaughter, Teresa Crawford.
Eva Joe is survived by a sister, Ruthie Sutton, of Center Point, Alabama; son-in-law, Kenneth Seals of Pattonville; daughter, Ginger (Larry) Forbus, of Hugo, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Vince Gallimore, of Portland, Tennessee, Tracy (Joey) Laster, of Wickliffe, Kentucky, Lana Bethel, of Reno, Texas, Marshall Ballard, of White House, Tennessee, Misty (Mike) Hargrove, of Howe, Texas and Chad (Kerri) Posey, of Blossom, Texas; great-grandchildren are, Kayla Crawford, Kristina Flora, Aaron (Katie) Clay, Bobby (Brandi) Bath, Bailey (Jarvis) Fisher, Devin (Brittany) Hargrove, Madisync Hargrove and Tucker Posey; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Heart to Heart Hospice, Clayton Thomas and Tiny Freelen.
