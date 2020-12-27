In the Peoples Bank board meeting, held November 2020, it was announced that Peoples Bank longtime president, Terry Christian, would retire effective Dec. 31, 2020. The agenda on this day also included a unanimous vote by the board to promote T. Bradley Perry to bank president.
“In December 1989, (Chairman and CEO) Ronnie Abbott and the existing Board of Directors of Peoples National Bank presented me with the greatest opportunity and challenge of my professional career. They offered me the presidency of the newly-formed Peoples National Bank,” Christian said. “The Peoples family story begins far prior to that time. In 1975, Ridley Briggs hired me straight out of college to begin a training program at what was then, Paris Bank of Texas. The story continues as Thomas Perry, father to Brad Perry, took me under his wing and began training me to become a loan officer.
“I remember many fun-filled and stressful events with Thomas. He taught me on not only how to make loans, but how to collect them, including sometimes late-night repossessions. In June of 1990, we were able to coax Brad Perry, Thomas’s son, away from Paris Independent School District, where he was serving as the director of finance. It now pleases me to complete the circle with Brad Perry replacing me as president of Peoples Bank.
“I have told the story numerous times and take great pleasure in doing so, that Thomas Perry returned to banking in 2008 after a brief retirement and became manager of Peoples Collegiate branch. Thomas managed that facility for five years. We laughed and had many great times reviewing the fact that Thomas trained me, I assisted Brad in his transition to banking, and then we were all three working together again at Peoples. This only further represents the type of family that all the officers, directors, and employees of Peoples Bank comprise.
“I am looking forward to my next phase of life, but it is with hesitation. I know how much I am going to miss all my customers and friends, as well as interaction with all members of the Peoples Bank family. The comfort that I have in leaving is knowing that all my customers and friends are in great hands with Brad Perry as he takes the reins and moves our bank forward.
“Brad will continue to experience the leadership and camaraderie provided by Mr. Abbott, who will remain as chairman and CEO,” Christian added. “It has been a tremendous 31-year ride. None of it would have been possible without the confidence of my life-long friend Ronnie Abbott. I would like to thank all my family members, customers, and especially my long-time assistant Barbie Ricks. Without her, I would not have lasted as long as I did.”
In response, Perry said: “I am very appreciative, excited and humbled with this new opportunity, and I want to thank the board for their confidence and support. I want to thank Terry for his 31 years of leadership and service at Peoples Bank and especially his support and mentorship to me.
“I also want to thank the entire Peoples Bank Team for your hard work, support and dedication to our community and customers over the years but especially during these very difficult times. Each of you are the key to our success.”
“It has been very rewarding to be able to work with my life-long friend, Terry Christian,” Abbott said. “This bank would not have made it without Terry Christian and Brad Perry and their focus to create a strong and successful community bank that would benefit Lamar County. Between the two, they have worked countless hours to ensure the community would receive the best in quality of service and everlasting business relationships. Our local economy and bank family has prospered during their time.
“I wish Terry the very best in his retirement and look forward to the future of our community bank with Brad Perry in this key leadership position.”
