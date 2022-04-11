A traffic stop for an expired registration turned into a drug bust when Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of Clarksville Street on Saturday morning.
The driver of the vehicle gave officers consent to search the vehicle, but as the vehicle’s occupants were getting out, one dropped a baggie containing more than four grams of methamphetamine.
He was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than four grams.
Another passenger in the vehicle was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor probation violation warrant out of Titus County. She was charged with failure to identify as a fugitive after it was found that she’d identified herself by a false name.
Both were transferred and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man arrested for sex offender duty to register violation
Paris police arrested 21-year-old Paris man Travez Ramone Hall in the 300 block of Stone Avenue on Friday morning on a felony warrant charging him with a sex offender duty to register violation.
Hall was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate fraud report
Paris police spoke with an alleged victim of fraud at the police department on Friday.
The victim reported that someone in California had used his social security number to take out a home loan and credit card. The incident is under investigation.
Parole violation arrest turns up meth
Paris police arrested a 28-year-old Paris man in the 400 block of 35th Street Northeast in the early hours of Saturday, as he was known to have an outstanding parole violation warrant for his arrest.
During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of more than one gram of methamphetamine. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief. He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Arrest made for possession of a controlled substance
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of East Provine Street on Sunday afternoon. The driver, a 40-year-old Sims woman who had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Bowie County on possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram.
She was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Probation violation arrest made
Paris police arrested a 23-year-old Paris man on Sunday for having an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Oklahoma on a cruelty to animals charge.
He was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 259 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the weekend of April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.