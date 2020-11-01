On Oct. 25, 2020, Mamie Ruth Mcgrew Hagood passed from this life and into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ.
Ruth was born April 7, 1937, the youngest of seven children, to T.C. and Mamie Virginia Mcgrew in Roxton, Texas. She attended and graduated from Roxton schools. Not long after graduation, she flew to Washington State to marry the love of her life, Jack Hagood, in Stephenson, Washington, on Sept. 14, 1955. Ruth and Jack traveled the world, having four children along the way. Ruth was an excellent seamstress, avid reader and loved to crochet. She loved to fish, but didn’t like to clean her catch; she left that up to Jack.
She leaves behind her beloved family, Karon and Steve Sparks, daughter and son-in-law, of Paris, Texas; Lynn Kaltenbach, daughter, of Paris, Texas; Ralph Razo, son-in-law, of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Morgan and Sam Haagensen of Paris, Texas, Stephen and Cathleen Sparks of Garland, Texas, Justin and Heather Riley of Phoenix, Arizona, Brittany and Mark Lo Schiavo of Phoenix, Arizona, Phillip Kaltenbach of Eureka, Nevada, and Stephanie Kaltenbach and Jose Polanco of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Jackson Kaltenbach, her special young man, Kayglen Shelton, Kyler Haagenson, Harmony Haagenson, Halle Haagenson, Marc Sparks, Luke Sparks, Ezra Kaltenbach, Rosa’ Polanco, Sadie Riley and Jameson Riley.
Special thanks to Carolyn and Larry Roberts for being Mom’s guardian angels.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hagood; daughter, Sharon Razo; son, Mitchell Hagood; her father, mother and her many brothers and sisters.
Rest well Momma, till we meet again.
Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord “He is my refuge and my fortress, My God in whom I trust.”
There will be a graveside service at Restland Cemetery in Roxton Texas on Nov. 7, 2020, at 4 p.m. with Brother Mike Fortenberry officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.