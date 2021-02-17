John Dwain Miller, 57, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 at The Gospel Lighthouse in Powderly, with the Rev. Shane Renfro and the Rev. Chris Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
John was born on April 18, 1963, in Paris. He worked in maintenance at J. Skinner Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karla Jo Miller, on May 15, 2017; and his mother, Willie Faye Moss Miller.
Survivors include three daughters, Natalie Bowen and husband, D. J., of Powderly, Ashlie Jenkins and husband, Jeremy Renfro, of Paris and Mandy Renfro and husband, Shane, of Arthur City; stepchildren, Gidget Cox and husband, Delbert L. Cox Jr., of Brookston and Amie Jo Johnson and husband, Steven, of Minter; grandchildren, Jaycee Brooks, Hylan Hughes, Kamdyn Moree, Addicyn Saunders, Gauge Moree, Laynee Saunders, Kestin Hughes and Emma Renfro; step-grandchildren, Canyon Foster, Skylar Jo Johnson and Hunter Cox; his father-in-law, George Pullins; a sister, Alisa Ann Broomfield; and a niece and nephew; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
