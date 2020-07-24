Mostly sunny skies this morning will become partly cloud in the afternoon. Hot and humid conditions are expected, especially along and east of I-35 where afternoon heat index values will be pushing 100 degrees. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible generally southeast of a line from Killeen to Athens and Canton. Very localized, brief torrential downpours can be expected, but not everyone will see rain.
Tropical Storm Hanna has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and is looking to affect the Gulf Coast this weekend. The main impacts will be heavy rain and flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas. Local impacts will be increased rain chances, mainly across the Central Texas Counties. Updates can be monitored through the National Hurricane Center and the Weather Prediction Center social medias and websites.
A chance of showers and storms can be expected over the weekend as Tropical Cyclone Hanna moves west across South Texas. The best rain chances will be confined to Central Texas, though a slight chance of rain will extend north into North Texas.
Weather talk of the day in Texas is focused on Tropical Storm Hannah, but for us in the Red River Valley, there won't be much in the way of impact. Hannah is on track to affect South Texas, with parts of North and Central Texas falling under an upper high pressure system.
That means we're looking at a mostly sunny day with a high near 93. Our heat index value will get as high as 101 as east winds blow 5 to 10 mph. The skies tonight will turn partly cloudy as the low falls to around 75.
A slight chance for rain returns Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 91. That won't stop the heat index value from hitting triple-digit territory again at 101. Saturday night is on track to be partly cloudy as the low gets to 74.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has warned the state is looking at a $4.6 billion shortfall in revenue as the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices take a toll on the economy. Sales tax revenues for the state also are down, though they are up across the Red River Valley. Much of that success has come from successful shop local campaigns. Have you supported a locally owned business recently?
