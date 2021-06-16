UPDATE, 11 a.m.: Fannin County Judge Randy Moore has reported the suspect took his life during the standoff with law enforcement officers.
Neither the suspect's name or the name of the injured officer had been released.
_____
A man remains barricaded in a home in the 800 block of Hickory Street in Honey Grove this morning after shooting a Honey Grove officer in a standoff that began at 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
The neighborhood has been evacuated and the public is being asked to stay away from the area, said Sgt. Mark Tackett with the Department of Public Safety in a news release.
The Honey Grove officer was flown to an area trauma center for treatment after being shot in the leg during the standoff, Tackett reported. Their medical status was unknown at the time of the report.
Tackett said Honey Grove police responded to a disturbance at the Hickory Street home at 11 p.m. Tuesday, and preliminary information indicates officers encountered a male suspect armed with a rifle. The suspect fired at officers, striking one in the leg. Tackett did not identify the officer shot.
"The suspect has not been taken into custody and remains barricaded in the residence," Tackett said.
There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area including Honey Grove Police, Paris Police Department, Lamar and Fannin County Sheriff’s deputies, Texas DPS and Texas Rangers.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
