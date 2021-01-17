BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will receive a Covid-19 situation update and will revisit action to transfer bond supervision from the county to Fannin County Adult Probation when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is physically closed to the public during the current Covid-19 case surge, but may be attended via Zoom at meeting ID 862 6636 1270.
Commissioners also will revisit action to create a Courthouse Dedication Committee. County Judge Randy Moore said he would compile a list of names to serve on the board. And commissioners are set to discuss the commissioners’ assistant position for after administrative assistant Suzanne Stowe retires in February.
They may also take action to consider hiring additional staff for the newly created Fannin County Covid Vaccine Call Center, as well as change the department in charge of drug testing for CDL drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.