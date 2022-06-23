Betty Jean Tolar Landers, age 86, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at her home in Paris, due to heart issues.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the funeral home, with services at 10 a.m on Friday, June 24, 2022, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Beverly Olsen as officiant. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery in Roxton.
Betty was born to Lonnie and Jewel Greer Tolar on the Wright Plantation in Red River County, Texas on Jan. 10, 1936. Her brother, Nolan, was three years old and he remembers it being a very cold, snowy and icy day when the doctor rode up to the house on his horse.
Betty graduated from Detroit High School in 1954. She worked for Community Public Service for two years and then “The Highway Department” (TxDOT) for 32 years. After retiring in 1993, she served on the Lamar County Child Welfare Board and the Children’s Advocacy Board. In the past few years she has enjoyed her neighborhood coffee group, visiting with friends, having lunch with the retired group and spending many endless hours talking, texting, laughing and giggling with her very dear friend of 80 plus years, Nancy Gaston Rising, and entertaining great-grandson, Derek Dash.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; bonus-father, Travis Haley; husband, Johnny B. Brown in 1959; and husband, Gill Landers Jr. in 2000; son-in-law, Richard T. Gilmer; granddaughter, Kara Gilmer; brothers, Nolan Tolar and Roland Tolar; bonus siblings, Travis Haley Jr., Connie Leubke and Charles Haley and wife, Jane; and her loving dog, Gracie.
Betty is survived by daughters, Beth Brown Gilmer, of Paris and Eugenia Landers, of Terrell; her granddaughter, Nancy Gilmer Dingman and husband, Dillon; great-grandson, Derek Dash Dingman; a bonus sibling, Douglas Haley and wife, Gaye; and her loving dog, Lucy; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of special friends.
Should you so desire, memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church or Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue.
