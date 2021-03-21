Lamar National Bank has announced the appointment of Van Pardue to the bank’s Board of Directors.
Pardue, a 45-year community bank veteran, joined Lamar National in August 2019 as president of corporate development. Originally from Monroe, Louisiana, Pardue and his wife, Ann, moved to Texas to lead the expansion of Origin Bank (then Community Trust Bank) into Dallas. There he served as Texas market president. He has been instrumental in helping guide Lamar National Bank’s aggressive strategic plan as well as shaping the culture and executive management team.
“Van’s experience and expertise have been invaluable to our executive team,” said Greg Wilson, the bank’s president and CEO. “Those same contributions to the board room will be impactful as well.”
Pardue replaces Dick Severson, who has retired from the board after 22 years of service.
Lamar National also hired Jason Kiemsteadt as chief credit officer. Jason and his wife, Misti, relocated to Paris from Liberty. With over 20 years of community banking experience, he is looking forward to being part of Paris community.
“In 2020, Lamar National Bank was in the top 2% of our peers in asset growth. We have diligently and patiently searched for a chief credit officer of Jason’s caliber to lead us through our commercial banking expansion,” Wilson said.
The Board of Directors also promoted Casi Burchinal to vice president of mortgage lending, and Lauren Wilson was promoted to associate vice president and branch manager of the Paris branch.
Burchinal joined Lamar National five years ago, and for the past two years has been the top loan producer bank-wide.
“Casi’s knowledge and customer service are second to none and an incredible example to our whole team,” Wilson said.
Wilson has been with Lamar National for 17 years serving in many roles, including executive assistant to the president and branch manager of the Reno branch.
“Lauren is a servant leader whose team spirit brings out the very best in our frontline employees. Her attention to the customer experience has already been felt in the short time since being appointed to this position,” Wilson said.
Lamar National Bank is a $295 million community bank headquartered in Paris, with locations in Reno, Celina, Fort Worth, Northlake. It will be opening a new commercial banking center in Frisco in the fall.
