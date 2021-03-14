February’s unpredictable weather challenged Texas’ electrical grids, but Lamar Electric Cooperative was prepared.
“The rolling blackouts were necessary to keep the entire Texas grid from collapsing,” said Jerry Williams, general manager and CEO of Lamar Electric Cooperative, in a recent release. “We were all frustrated by the grid-mandated rolling blackouts. We knew what our customers were going through because Lamar Electric employees and their families went through this with you”.
“The bottom line was for various reasons there was not enough electric generation to supply the load during four days.” Williams continued, “All utilities in Texas are required to purchase electricity from the grid. In 2019, Lamar Electric had arranged to lock in and purchase all our power needs through a third-party broker at a wholesale price for energy through 2022. The grid operator (ERCOT) has the responsibility for making sure there is enough electricity on the grid for everyone.”
Lamar Electric is a nonprofit cooperative, owned by its members, and it is continuously looking out for its member owners. In fact, revenues earned beyond the cost of operating the cooperative are returned to their members in the form of capital credits. Regardless of what company a person uses, electric bills are tied directly to the amount of electricity each person uses. Consistent and stable rates are an important part of Lamar Electric’s commitment to their members, Williams said.
Lamar Electric Cooperative has a long history of working with Texas’ leaders to ensure its members’ electricity supply is reliable. Lamar Electric will monitor developments at the Legislature to protect their members.
“We will encourage changes that will ensure rolling blackouts are never called for in the future and at the same time, making sure this storm is not used as an excuse to increase electric cost in the future,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.