STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/6: Dority played a big role in the Pantherettes’ dominating win over Chapel Hill on Friday. The middle blocker had 12 kills, a trio of blocks and a pair of aces to help lead her team to victory.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/6: Morrison was phenomenal leading the Patriots’ offense against Como-Pickton on Friday. The field general had three rushing touchdowns, including one in the waning minutes of the game to help seal the nail in the coffin and ensure the victory.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/6: Smith was huge in her team’s pair of wins this past week, logging 44 total kills across the two matches. Against Dodd City she tallied 21 kills, and then followed it up with 23 against Avery.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/6: Williams was simply dominant in Chisum’s district-opening win against Commerce. The senior middle recorded 14 kills, three aces and three blocks to help her team to the straight-sets win.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/6: Caesar was stellar for the Tigers on Friday. The junior had 144 rushing yards and a touchdown, and made an impact defensively too with six tackles.
NAME:
Lauren Dority
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/6: Dority played a big role in the Pantherettes’ dominating win over Chapel Hill on Friday. The middle blocker had 12 kills, a trio of blocks and a pair of aces to help lead her team to victory.
NAME:
Brooks Morrison
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/6: Morrison was phenomenal leading the Patriots’ offense against Como-Pickton on Friday. The field general had three rushing touchdowns, including one in the waning minutes of the game to help seal the nail in the coffin and ensure the victory.
NAME:
Ayanna Smith
SCHOOL:
Detroit
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/6: Smith was huge in her team’s pair of wins this past week, logging 44 total kills across the two matches. Against Dodd City she tallied 21 kills, and then followed it up with 23 against Avery.
NAME:
Emmy Williams
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/6: Williams was simply dominant in Chisum’s district-opening win against Commerce. The senior middle recorded 14 kills, three aces and three blocks to help her team to the straight-sets win.
These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.
Digital currencies, or cryptocurrencies, let people buy goods and services or trade for profit using an online ledger with strong cryptography to secure online transactions, according to NerdWallet. More than 10,000 different cryptocurrencies are traded publicly, according to CoinMarketCap.com, and the total value of all cryptocurrencies on Aug. 18 was more than $1.9 trillion. Do you believe cryptocurrencies are a good investment?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.