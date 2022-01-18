Mary Helen Benningfield Winters, 85, “our cultured pearl” of Marrero, Louisiana, passed from this life on Jan. 12, 2022 in Decatur, Georgia.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1936 in Direct, Texas, to Sam Ezra and Flora Garrison Benningfield. She married Edward “Sonny Boy” Winters on July 25, 1953 in Paris, Texas. They shared 57 years of marriage, two sons and a lifetime of memories before his passing in 2011. She also served at his side through a 25 year career in the United States Air Force. She was a loyal partner, a loving mother and a true blessing to everyone in her life.
She is survived by her sons, Russell Eugene and wife, Shelley Winters, of Conyers, Georgia, Kirk Edward and wife, Lori Winters, of Marrero, Louisiana; her sister, Martha Ella Ray, of Blossom, Texas; many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Inez Chaisson, of Marrero, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; parents, Ezra and Flora; sister, Neva Odessa Baker; and brother, James Readus Benningfield.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Sumner. The family will receive friends and family between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
