Orville Glen Bussell, age 91, of Powderly passed quietly at home in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, with family at his side.
A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Orville was born on Dec. 12, 1929, in Pattonville, Texas, to Clarence Troy and Carrie Daugherty Bussell.
He attended Paris High School and then served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1947 to 1950. He played baseball for the Paris Red Peppers and for the St. Louis Cardinals farm system. Orville loved ranching and rodeo, he was a “wanna be” cowboy. He found his career as a pipefitter/welder.
He married Marty Jo Smyers on Sept. 10, 1960, building 60 years of family and memories. Work took them to Brighton, Colorado in 1973 where he worked until he retired to Lamar County in 1989 to raise cattle and visit at the coffee shop. Orville was a member of Powderly United Methodist Church and he was a member of the Roanoke Masonic Lodge #860 and also the Scottish Rite.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Marty; four children, Tommy Bussell and wife, Beverly, Janet Hinrichs, Lisa Ison and Roger Bussell and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Coby Bussell, Tye Bussell and wife, Paige, Heath Kearns, Danielle Woods and husband, Austin, Tyler Bussell and wife, Maigen, Alexa Bussell and Samuel Bussell; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jeri Pomeroy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
At the request of the family, memorials may be made to the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department or Powderly Methodist Church.
To leave a message for the family, visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
