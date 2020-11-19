Christian country and bluegrass artist Christian Davis will headline a Country Dinner Theater sponsored by First Christian Church on Nov. 30 at Drake’s Party Barn, 6390 Highway 271 in Powderly.
Postponed earlier this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the charity event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a meal by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Paris, but I’ll be going to Paris, Texas, instead of Paris, France,” the Nashville artist joked in his deep bass voice. “Seriously, Texas is very near and dear to my heart because Texas has always been great to me, and I look forward to going to Paris.”
Speaking briefly about his background, Davis said he grew up in church and in a good Christian home, and he knew from an early age he wanted to use the talent God gave him to praise the Lord.
“He is an awesome artist and Christian individual and is bringing his new Christmas album,” church outreach chairman Ronnie Nutt said. “We’re providing social distancing with tables spaced out in two horseshoe rows, so people should feel comfortable about attending.”
Davis said he will be singing songs from his latest album, a bluegrass album, “The Big Picture, a Christian country album,” “Worn Around the Edges” and a Christmas album, “The True Gift of Christmas.”
“The majority of the night will be the country and bluegrass, but I’ll throw in a few Christmas songs here and there,” Davis said.
The artist grew up singing in church from the age of 3 and learned to play various instruments, according to a biographical sketch on christiandavisonline.com. As he grew older, and his bass voice developed, he made a commitment to use his talents for the purpose they were given.
He began singing professionally at age 18 as bass vocalist with The Sounds of Liberty, traveling to churches around the country while attending Liberty University in Virginia. He then joined Dr. Jerry Falwell’s Old Time Gospel Hour Quartet. Later he sang with Bill Gaither’s Old Friend Quartet where he often appeared on the Gaither Homecoming Series. He has appeared both with the Christian Brothers Quartet and with Mercy’s Mark Quartet on award-winning albums.
In 2009, Davis joined Dailey & Vincent, a bluegrass quartet, and won multiple Dove awards and a couple of Grammy nominations. He is now on his own as a solo artist, and has a band in Nashville.
A table for eight is $250, and several individual tickets are available at $35 by calling the church at 903-785-5516 or Nutt at 903-249-3676 or by email at fryandgibbs@hotmail.com.
