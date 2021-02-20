DETROIT — The Detroit Community Food Pantry will distribute food items to qualified families and individuals from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at New Hope Baptist Church, FR 410 South in Detroit.
Any low-income families living in Detroit and the surrounding area are welcome to come and fill out an application during the hours the food pantry is in operation.
Donations can be sent to The Detroit Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 151, Detroit, TX 75436. Bring sacks and boxes for the produce that will also be available on that day.
