The Texas Department of Transportation gave the public a chance to hear and see plans for improvement to Paris’ Loop 286 Tuesday during a public hearing at Celebrate It.
The venue was filled with posters showing and telling what TxDOT has in mind for the Loop specifically at this hearing the northeast and southeast sections of the Loop, two parts of the long-term work on the roadway around Paris.
“The project is currently set to begin in 2027, but we are always looking for opportunities to move it sooner if we can,” said Dan Perry, who is the director of Transportation Planning and Development for the Paris district. “We still need to finish getting the money together, the right of ways and the utility adjustments.”
It was right of way questions that brought many of the area residents to the Tuesday information session.
P.G. Morrison, who owns Success Center for Learning which is located in the northeast section of the loop, came to the meeting with right-of-way questions.
“I wanted to know how much of my business would be impacted,” he said.
He liked what he heard from consultants who went over a schematic of the proposed changes in the roadway.
“For me, it is a best case scenario,” he said. “They are just taking a little strip of land, so it should have little effect on our business at all.”
While the right-of-way concerns were on the public minds, the purpose of the project is to also address safety and regional mobility, officials said.
To make those improvements to the southeast portion of the Loop, TxDOT plans to expand the roadway to five lanes with two lanes in either direction and one shared median as a left-turn lane. There are also plans to improve the Loop’s intersection with south Collegiate Drive near Paris High School.
That was good news to Audie Earley of Paris.
“I think adding the additional lane near the high school will be an improvement in safety,” he said. “You will be out of the way when turning.”
Tonya Earley, his wife, said she liked the idea of the addition of wide sidewalks for pedestrians and bikers.
“They told us they are going to do a walkway and bike lane,” she said. “I think that will be wonderful.”
On the northeast portion of the Loop, the planned improvements call for high-speed, nonstop aim lanes for travelers passing through the area and low-speed, controlled frontage roads for local traffic and business access, officials said.
The northeast project will add lanes and an overpass at the Loop’s intersection with North Collegiate Drive. Sidewalks with room for bikers will also be added, along with culverts, curbs, gutters and storm drains, according to the posted information.
The plan for the northeast section, as presented at the Tuesday meeting, is to improve traffic flow by adjusting the number of lanes at intersections, installing traffic signals and adjusting the number of turn lanes and turnarounds.
“Looks like they are trying to do a good thing,” said Gary Ensey of Paris. “Looks like it won’t impact the businesses too much. Once it is in, it will be a good thing.
People also had a chance to write down questions and comments about what they learned about the proposed changes for TxDOT officials to answer via email.
