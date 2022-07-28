TxDOT hearing 7-26/22

People came armed with questions to the Loop 286 Improvements public hearing at Celebrate It on Tuesday.

 David Money/The Paris News

The Texas Department of Transportation gave the public a chance to hear and see plans for improvement to Paris’ Loop 286 Tuesday during a public hearing at Celebrate It.

The venue was filled with posters showing and telling what TxDOT has in mind for the Loop specifically at this hearing the northeast and southeast sections of the Loop, two parts of the long-term work on the roadway around Paris.

