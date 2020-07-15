Covid Update.jpg
An 82-year-old female has become the 15th Covid-19 death in Lamar County, according to the local health district.

The Paris/Lamar County Health District today is also reporting 13 new confirmed cases, bringing the total case count to 446 since reporting began in March. There are seven traveled related cases and 439 community spread.

Today's cases include A 12-year-old female, 19-year-old female, 22-year-old male, 27-year-old female, 29-year-old female, 31-year-old female, 36-year-old female, 38-year-old female, 41-year-old female, 47-year-old male, 48-year-old male, 71-year-old male, and a 72-year-old female.

Tuesday's reported cases include a 6-month-old female, 20- year-old male, 22-year-old female, 23-year-old male, 25- year-old female, 42-year-old female, 46-year-old female, 46-year-old female, 53-year-old male, 54-year-old female, 54-year-old male, 57-year-old male, 58-year-old male, 60- year-old female and 74- year-old female.

As of today, 285 positives have recovered and there are 146 active COVID-19 cases, according to health district director Gina Prestridge. 

The age and gender of confirmed cases follow.

0-9            2 male                4 female

10-19       7 male                15 female

20-29-    39 male               59 females

30-39-    31 males             50 females

40-49     16 male               42 females

50-59     38 males             39 females

60-69     25 males             29 females

70-79     11 males              24 females

80 +         7 males                8 females

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News.

