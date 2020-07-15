An 82-year-old female has become the 15th Covid-19 death in Lamar County, according to the local health district.
The Paris/Lamar County Health District today is also reporting 13 new confirmed cases, bringing the total case count to 446 since reporting began in March. There are seven traveled related cases and 439 community spread.
Today's cases include A 12-year-old female, 19-year-old female, 22-year-old male, 27-year-old female, 29-year-old female, 31-year-old female, 36-year-old female, 38-year-old female, 41-year-old female, 47-year-old male, 48-year-old male, 71-year-old male, and a 72-year-old female.
Tuesday's reported cases include a 6-month-old female, 20- year-old male, 22-year-old female, 23-year-old male, 25- year-old female, 42-year-old female, 46-year-old female, 46-year-old female, 53-year-old male, 54-year-old female, 54-year-old male, 57-year-old male, 58-year-old male, 60- year-old female and 74- year-old female.
As of today, 285 positives have recovered and there are 146 active COVID-19 cases, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
The age and gender of confirmed cases follow.
0-9 2 male 4 female
10-19 7 male 15 female
20-29- 39 male 59 females
30-39- 31 males 50 females
40-49 16 male 42 females
50-59 38 males 39 females
60-69 25 males 29 females
70-79 11 males 24 females
80 + 7 males 8 females
