Ellen G. Weaver, 87, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Heritage House of Paris.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Myre and the Rev. Gary Weems officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery at Deport. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Weaver, the daughter of Edd Chennault and Sarah Swain Chennault, was born on April 8, 1934, in Morgan Town, Texas.
She worked at Westinghouse before beginning a career at Hollywood Vassarette that spanned 33 years. Ellen then became the cook at the Gordon Country Club for 12 years where she was known for her sesame-fried chicken. She later worked at Luby’s Cafeteria and cooked at First Baptist Church in Paris. Ellen cooked a countless number of meals for many people.
She was a faithful member of the United Pentecostal Church for 65 years. During those years, she taught Sunday School and worked in the nursery for over 30 years.
On Aug. 15, 1950, she married Gavin H. Weaver, and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2012. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Clarance Chennault, Edgar Chennault and Steve Chennault; and a sister, Dorothy Daugherty.
Survivors include two daughters, Sue Jackson and husband, Doug and JoAnn Bolton and husband, Ronny; four grandchildren, Jamy Wyatt and husband, James, Dustin Welch and wife, Macy, Kristi English and husband, Lynn and Ronda Newberry; ten great-grandchildren, Janzen Welch, Macyn Hines, Judson Welch, Moxie Welch, Victoria Freeman and husband, Dusty, Harrison Wyatt, Ryanna English, Sadi English, Karli Newberry and Jerron Newberry; and four siblings, Melba Black, Donald Chennault and wife, Sandy, Joe Chennault and wife, Rita and Sarah Wortham; along numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Lynn English, Dustin Welch, James Wyatt, Jerron Newberry, Dusty Freeman and Janzen Welch.
Although Covid-19, supply chain issues, inflation and labor shortages may slow or derail Texas’ economic train, State Comptroller Glenn Hegar is forecasting $24 billion in extra revenue during the current two-year budget period, The Texas Tribune reported. Candidates running for office will be able to point to the surplus as a way of funding proposals like lowering property taxes. What would be your priority for the state’s surplus funds?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.