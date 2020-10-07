William Bernard Wilhite

It is with heavy hearts that the family of William (Little Bill) Bernard Wilhite, announces that he passed away in his home on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was 55, and he will be dearly missed.
Bill was born on Sept. 16, 1965, in Dallas, Texas, but moved to Paris as a child and lived the majority of his life in the area.
During his life, he loved going to the beach, playing his guitar, going shooting with his friends, watching Naked and Afraid, and listening to YouTube videos.
He is survived by his mother, Louise Wilhite; his sister, Allison Wilhite; his daughter, Amanda Wilhite; his son-in-law, Taylor Seybert; many close friends, including Terry Beard and Randy Rhea; one step-brother; and two step-sisters.
He was predeceased by his father, Bernard (Big Bill) Wilhite.
A celebration of Little Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 7105 Sesame Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
