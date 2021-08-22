Paris City Council is to receive an update on the controversial $24 million water and sewer contract with Oscar Renda Construction and then convene into executive session to discuss the project further when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Late last year, the city contracted with a Chicago-based engineering firm to audit the contractor’s work, which came under fire earlier in 2020. The council has met behind closed doors at least once about consultant findings, but this is the first time the public will hear about the contract since December. After the presentation, and as has been the case with previous audit discussions, the Monday night agenda posting states that council will convene into closed session on matters in which the duty of an attorney to their client under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional conduct of the state bar of Texas clearly conflict with the Texas Open Meeting Act.
The council also is expected to “discuss and re-affirm” that the city will follow state law and not mandate masking and vaccinations related to Covid-19, and appoint members to a Charter Review Commission.
Other agenda items include public hearings on a city request to amend the Food Units and Food Truck Parks ordinance, on a petition to change zoning from one-family to multi family at 2023 Culbertson Street and on a city request to amend the zoning map for the Brownwood Addition located off Smallwood Road from multi-family to one-family.
The council is to discuss the 2021 annual program of work and budget for Love Civic Center and the Visitors & Convention Council, provide direction on any necessary edits to the proposed 2021-22 budget and take action on resolutions calling public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate.
