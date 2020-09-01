Tuesday Wednesday.jpg
Showers and thunderstorms, some containing very heavy or torrential rainfall will increase later today with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall continuing through Wednesday night across most of North Texas. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued areas north of Interstate 20 for our Red River counties through Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with isolated heavier amounts. Instances of flash flooding will likely occur, especially areas that have seen localized heavier rainfall in recent days.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

Rain will be the weather headline for the next few days, with expected storms capable of dumping enough precipitation that the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7 a.m. today through 7 a.m. Thursday. A few of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging outflow winds considered the main threat. Heavy rainfall could lead to accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in the region.

The chance for rain today is 80% as the high gets near 86 and the heat index value rises to around 98 degrees. Winds will come from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The 80% chance continues into tonight as the low falls to around 73 and it will continue through Wednesday as the high returns to around 81. Rain chances look to begin tapering off Wednesday night, down to 60%, as the low falls to around 72.

Stay dry and stay safe, and Happy September!

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of North Texas, including the Dallas/Fort Worth Metropolitan Area. Widespread rainfall accumulations of four to six inches can be expected across parts of North Texas through Thursday morning, with isolated higher amounts possible. Rainfall accumulations will be less across Central Texas, but most areas will likely pick up one to two inches.

