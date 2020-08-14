Good morning, Red River Valley!

Dangerous heat will continue to be the main story weatherwise as triple-digit heat index values return and the National Weather Service extends a Heat Advisory through 7 p.m. Saturday. 

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning before 10 a.m. Otherwise, today will be mostly sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index value above 105 degrees. Expect some breeze as winds will come from the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 75. 

Saturday will turn it up a notch as the gets to 98 and the heat index value to around 107 degrees under sunny skies. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 76.

Be weather aware, stay cool and hydrated and enjoy your Friday!

Saturday.jpg
Hot conditions will continue on Saturday with highs ranging from 98 to 108, and heat indices 105-110.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

