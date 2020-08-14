Good morning, Red River Valley!
Dangerous heat will continue to be the main story weatherwise as triple-digit heat index values return and the National Weather Service extends a Heat Advisory through 7 p.m. Saturday.
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning before 10 a.m. Otherwise, today will be mostly sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index value above 105 degrees. Expect some breeze as winds will come from the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 75.
Saturday will turn it up a notch as the gets to 98 and the heat index value to around 107 degrees under sunny skies. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 76.
Be weather aware, stay cool and hydrated and enjoy your Friday!
