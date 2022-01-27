Anyone interested in knowing more about Republican candidates for Texas land commissioner and Texas House District 1 are invited to tonight’s candidate meet and greet at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Hosted by the Republican Women of the Red River Valley, the 6 p.m. event will take place in Building B at the fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. in Paris.
The evening’s guest speaker will be Dr. Jon Spiers, a candidate for Texas land commissioner. The seat is currently held by George P. Bush, who is vacating the role to challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March 1 Republican primary. Spiers is one of eight Republican candidates seeking to succeed Bush.
Spiers, of Houston, is a surgeon, veteran and attorney who served in the U.S. Army Reserve, Medical Corps, for 16 years, reaching the rank of captain. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Duke University, a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee, and a juris doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center, according to his Ballotpedia profile. He has worked as a cardiac surgeon, the profile states, and he currently serves as the head of the Spiers Group, a law firm in Houston.
Spiers has expressed concern about the purchase of Texas property and mineral rights by the Chinese, saying such purchases allows foreign-based landowners to build wind energy sites and tap into the state’s electric grid.
Spiers will speak of his time as a surgeon, how he lost the ability to be a surgeon after nerve damage to his right hand and how he overcame that hopelessness to begin a new chapter in his life, according to information provided by the Republican Women of the Red River Valley.
The meet and greet also will feature the three candidates for Texas House District 1, including incumbent Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, and his challengers, George Lavender of Texarkana and Ray Null of Paris.
Attendees will be given time to ask questions of all the candidates.
The event will feature pizza, drinks and desserts sold as a fundraiser for the Republican Women of the Red River Valley.
