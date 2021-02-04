Paris police officers were investigating a suspicious person in the 1500 block of Clarksville Street when they found a white woman later identified as Sarah Ward asleep inside a vehicle there.
Officers said they made contact with Ward and found her to be in possession of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. Ward was placed under arrest and taken to jail, where she was later released.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 123 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
