Kari Lynn Maricle, age 41, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home. Cremation is under the continued care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Kari was born on March 3, 1981 in Dallas, Texas to Jarrel Edwin and Brenda Joy Harris McGregor.
Kari loved animals, especially her dogs. She was an avid outdoors person, loving to tend her vegetables and flower gardens. Kari was a loving grandmother to her grandson, cherishing her time with him.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Carlow; two sons, Joel McGregor and Jonathan Maricle; a grandson, Jonathan Maricle Jr.; her parents, Jerrel and Brenda McGregor; two sisters, Jessica McGregor and Belinda McGregor.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristina Lynn Feagon.
Kari was a strong woman, full of love and joy. She was a good mother and the irreplaceable backbone of her family.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.