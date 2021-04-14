Mary W. Spencer, 76, of Sumner, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at Georgia Cemetery, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Mrs. Spencer will lie in repose at the funeral home for those wishing to pay respects.
Mrs. Spencer, the daughter of Richard and Mable Webster, was born on Oct. 28, 1944, in Ladonia, Texas.
She worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital and at L. P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center. She then worked as the registered nurse at Earthgrains until her retirement.
Mary was a member of First Christian Church in Paris. During her younger years she was very active with the Girl Scouts.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Lee H. Spencer; two children, Harvey Spencer and wife, Mary Lynn, of Paris and Marilee Hagar and husband, Ken, of Oxnard, California; four grandchildren, Haydon Spencer and wife, Jillian, of Paris, Justin Spencer and wife, Amanda, of Texarkana, Spencer Jensen, of Seattle, Washington and Catherine Jensen, of Oxnard, California; four great-grandchildren; several siblings including, Martha Ruckman and husband, Leonard, of Manchester; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
