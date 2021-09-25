Chandler Clay Sikes, 18, was born April 30, 2003, a blessing to his parents, grandparents, and large extended family. Chandler, the son of Clay and Becky Sikes, graduated in May of 2021 from Paris High School. He left this earthly life Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Abilene, Texas, and now makes his home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior.
Services to celebrate his life were Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Paris. Bright Holland Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements. Graveside services followed at Evergreen cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral.
Chandler was preceded in death by his grandfather, Phillip Ray Sikes, in 2010.
Those left to grieve his laughter and his incredible sense of humor are his parents; grandparents, Linda Belcher, Mary Sue Sikes Jones and Billy Jack and Barbara Rose; his cousin-brother, Tait Moody; his aunts and uncles, Clint and Sonya Sikes, Shane and Hollie Rose and Teresa Rose; numerous cousins; and a host of friends that were closer than brothers.
Chandler’s greatest treasure in life was his countless friends. Proverbs 18:24 “A man who has friends must himself be friendly, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.”
In his legacy book for a high school teacher, Chandler wrote that he hopes “to be remembered as a good friend to the people I was close to. And I hope that I am remembered as someone who wasn’t afraid of scrutiny or what others may think.”
Chandler had also written that he realized time doesn’t stop for anyone and if he could tell you one more thing it would be to love Jesus and to live life.
These special friends took part in Chandler’s celebration of life: Officiant, Brian Boyer, with the assistance of Brandon Farr; pallbearers: Javin Cary, Gitaeus Young, Jadon Hay, Luke Hohenberger, Lain Atwood, Bubba Gray and Patrick Roland; honorary pallbearers, the Paris High School Varsity Football team and the Paris High School Class of 2021.
