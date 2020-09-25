Gerardo Morales Valle, 50, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Medical City of Dallas.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a Mass of Christian Burial for 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with Father Raymundo Garcia officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Gerardo, the son of Remedios Morales and Antonia Valle, was born on May 31, 1970, in Mexico.
He worked a number of years with Kenneth Millsap at J&L Paving before beginning work for Greg Withers at Withers Construction.
He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Gerardo traveled to Mexico with Greg Withers a number of times on mission trips to deliver food and supplies.
He was preceded in death by his father; and one son, Adolfo Morales, in 2014.
Survivors include his wife, Leonarda Morales; his mother, Antonia Valle; children, Gerardo Morales Jr., Yuliana Ibarra and husband, Mario and Favian Morales,; grandchildren, Mario Ibarra Jr. and Matteo Ibarra; siblings, Silvia Morales, Angeles Morales, Adela Morales, Avelina Morales, Estela Morales, Javier Morales and Rigoberto Morales; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
