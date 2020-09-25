Gerardo Morales Valle

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to sock the Texas economy, punching an estimated $7 billion hole in the state’s finances, school officials are beginning to worry state lawmakers will look to make cuts in education spending. House Bill 3, signed into law in June 2019, was an $11.6 billion overhaul of Texas’s long-beleaguered school finance system that included about $6.5 billion in new public education spending. Should lawmakers consider education spending cuts when they meet in January?

