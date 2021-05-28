Scouts Flag Planting-2.jpg (copy)
Cub Scouts Jaxon Risinger and Jason Risinger carry a handful of flags to place on veteran graves at Evergreen Cemetery on May 25, 2019, for Memorial Day. Boy and Girl Scouts and other volunteers helped the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post place about 1,500 flags.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Troop 2 of Boys Scouts of America will be putting out flags on the graves that are marked military at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday.

The troop will meet at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson Road entrance to the cemetery.

"We would ask anyone that would like to help us honor these service men and women that have served this great nation to please join us. Thank you," troop leader Mike Taylor said. 

For information, call 903-517-6006 or Taylor Glass Shop at 903-785-4051.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

