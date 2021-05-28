Troop 2 of Boys Scouts of America will be putting out flags on the graves that are marked military at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday.
The troop will meet at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson Road entrance to the cemetery.
"We would ask anyone that would like to help us honor these service men and women that have served this great nation to please join us. Thank you," troop leader Mike Taylor said.
For information, call 903-517-6006 or Taylor Glass Shop at 903-785-4051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.