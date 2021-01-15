Detectives with the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant on a home in the 1100 block of Grove Street at 12:36 p.m. Thursday to find 29 year old Fredricus Lee Treal Reed, who had two outstanding felony warrants charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, and two felony warrants charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 gram but less than 200 grams.
Once inside the home, Reed was found and placed under arrest. Detectives saw a large amount of suspected marijuana on the living room coffee table. Officers got a search warrant and found approximately 6 lbs 9oz of suspected marijuana, an estimated street value of $37,000, 377 grams of suspected ecstasy (approximately 2,000 pills with a street value of $13,000), 4.5 grams of Oxycodone, approximately $15,000 cash and three handguns — one of which had been reported as stolen.
Brittany Denis Patterson, 30, of Paris, was also in the home. Reed and Patterson were charged with manufacture delivery of a controlled substance PG2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, possession of marijuana greater than 5lbs, less than 50lbs, manufacture delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, and theft of a firearm.
Reed was additionally charged as a felon in possession of afFirearm due to a prior felony conviction in 2018. Both were booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
