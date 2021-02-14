There’s a new recycling game in town and it’s glass. Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine is excited to announce that their annual Tree Giveaway and Electronics Recycling event on Saturday, Feb. 27, has grown to also include glass recycling. On February 27, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Lamar County Courthouse North parking lot folks can come pick up free hardwood trees, drop off old electronic devices and deposit any color of container glass for recycling.
Keep Paris Beautiful’s tree giveaway has become a popular and much-anticipated event, and this one will be no different. Thanks to the Texas A&M Forestry Service, KPB will have 1,000 hardwood trees to give away, with a limit of five per family. The varieties are chosen for their adaptability to this area’s climate, and this year’s options will be Cherrybark Oak, Sawtooth Oak and Cypress. The trees are approximately two to three feet in height and are bare root, so bringing bags is advised.
The E-Cycle/Electronics Recycling project allows people to safely dispose of a wide variety of items in a smart, responsible and eco-friendly way. Pretty much anything with a cord will be accepted to include desktop computers, monitors, printers, microwaves, TVs, CD/DVD players, coffee makers, washers and dryers. Old phones and tablets will also be accepted, you can even drop off car batteries. Refrigerators, freezers and AC units will also be accepted, however the freon must be removed from the unit before it’s dropped off.
This year’s addition of a glass recycling station is thanks to KPB’s new partnership with Campbell Soup and their recycling supplier, Strategic Materials. A bright blue bin designed specifically for container glass collection will be on site, capable of holding 10 tons of glass. Container glass of all colors and conditions will be accepted, so bring all those soda, wine and beer bottles, as well glass food jars that have been stacking up.
“Volunteers from Keep Paris Beautiful, the City of Paris, and Weald Workers of Lamar County will be on hand on the 27th to help with all the activities, and to ensure a safe and enjoyable event,” Chairman of Keep Paris Beautiful Julia Trigg Crawford said. “We are thrilled to hold the event again this year, and in particular are excited to offer glass recycling. We hope our entire community will turn out to make it a huge success. In fact, we’ll be keeping track of glass donations, and will be announcing the individuals, schools, organizations and businesses who brought in the most glass. So start saving that glass for February 27 so we can announce who are KPB’s ‘Glass Greats.’”
Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine was formed in 1999, and is dedicated to empowering Paris and Lamar County citizens through volunteerism and education to maximize the beauty of our community. KPB conducts the annual Tree Giveaway, recycling events, and area Trashoff collection days. The organization also planted the Crape Myrtles in the median of Loop 286 from Highway 271 South to Highway 82 West, and played a major role in the restoration of Bywaters Park and the Trail de Paris. KPB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful. As a recognized 501 (c) 3, KPB is funded by private donations, grants and fundraisers.
Donations can be made by checking a box on City of Paris water bills, or through the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on this event, or ways to donate or volunteer contact Julia Trigg Crawford, City of Paris Community Services Administrator, at 903-784-9236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.