PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD will host an Open House and Meet The Teacher event from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 16.
Parents, families and students are encouraged to visit the school, meet with teachers and bring school supplies.
The first day of school for Prairiland ISD is Aug. 18.
Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, current vaccination record, Social Security card, proof of residency and proof of income if they need to register their student.
