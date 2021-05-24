The United Way of Lamar County's Kids Marathon Finale is still scheduled for today at the Trail de Paris, entrance next to Love Civic Center Pavilion. United Way staff and volunteers will be there starting at 3 p.m. for kids who want to come out early to run their final 1.2 miles. The event is scheduled from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
All participants who completed their marathon miles will receive their medals, t-shirts and goodie bags.
For more information call 903-784-6642.
