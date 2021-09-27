Ruth Evelyn Howell Wigley, 87, of Cooper, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth lived a long and wonderful life. She was lovingly known by her family as Nana.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1934 to Ralph and Beulah Raborn Howell in Windom, Texas. She graduated from Windom High School.
Ruth married Bobby John Wigley on Dec. 19, 1953 in Windom, Texas. This was the beginning of a 53-year marriage that was strong in faith, love and happiness. Bobby and Ruth shared many adventures traveling around the United States. They had two children John Wigley and Janet Walker.
After graduating from East Texas State University Ruth taught at Gober ISD while Bobby finished his degree. After graduating Bobby was stationed in Okinawa, Japan with the U.S. Airforce. Ruth joined him there where she worked as a librarian on the base. Upon returning to the states, they taught at Midland ISD and Gober ISD before moving and settling down in Cooper, Texas. She taught at Cooper ISD first as a Home Economics teacher and then after completing her Master’s degree in Library Science she became the Librarian.
After retiring, Ruth remained active in the community. She was a member of Junior Afflatus, Garden Club and Bridge Club. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church where she served on many committees and was a long-time member of United Methodist Women and the Martha Sunday School Class. Ruth volunteered at The Hope House and was a member of the Lamar-Delta County Retired Teachers. She loved working in her garden, watching her Dallas sports teams and drinking coffee with friends. Ruth was always ready to go and would be the first one in the car to watch anything her kids or grandkids were doing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Beulah Howell; and her husband, Bobby.
Ruth is survived by her son, John Wigley and his wife, Paula, of Hudson Oaks, Texas; and her daughter, Janet Walker and her husband, Kevin, of Cooper, Texas; her grandchildren, Kristopher Walker and his wife, Michelle, of Corinth, Texas, Megan King and her husband, Cody, of Cooper, Texas, Matthew Wigley and his wife, Keven, of Weatherford, Texas and Daniel Wigley and his wife, Susanna, of Ft. Worth, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Rose Walker, Cora Walker, Genevieve Wigley, Waverly King, Forrest Walker, Benjamin Wigley and Finn King; two sisters, Mary Williams, of Rockwall, Texas and Faye Graves and her husband, James, of Powderly, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Cooper, with the Rev. Henry Suche officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Delta Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers are Kristopher Walker, Matthew Wigley, Daniel Wigley, Cody King, Jim Williams and Russell Graves.
Memorials may be made in Ruth’s name to First United Methodist Church, Cooper, Texas or the Delta County Library.
You may pay your respects online at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.