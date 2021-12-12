Twelve Paris High students qualified to advance to the state finals of the Texas Association of Future Educators during the Area 6 contest held recently in Pittsburg. The State contest will be held in March. The PHS chapter sponsors are Emily Steele and Nicole Heer. State qualifiers are:

• 2022 Area Vice President: Lizette Rodriguez

• Project Visualize —Education Awareness: Lizette Rodriguez and Patricia Garnes

• Bulletin Board — Elementary: Patricia Garnes and Destinee Gunn

• Goal Setting: Seleen Dacus and Katie de la Garza

• Breakout Session: Madelyn Tullos and Leilin Hamner

• Chapter Yearbook: Lizette Rodriguez, Patricia Garnes, and Shawna Lindsey

• Creative Lecture: Madelyn Tullos

• Education Rising Moment: Madelyn Tullos and Skylar Smallwood

• Ethical Dilemma: Emily Stewart and Madison Mann

• Exploring Careers:

• Administration —ShawnaLindsey and Andrew Yarbrough

• Support Services — Katie de la Garza

•Non-core–Leilin Hamner.

According to the Texas Association of Future Educators website, “The Texas Association of Future Educators is a co-curricular statewide nonprofit (501 c3) student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. The organization was created in 1984 to provide the best and brightest high school and middle school students in Texas with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about pursuing careers in education.”

